Marilyn Davis, 84, of Pemaquid, passed away on the morning of July 31 at Round Pond Green in Round Pond. She was born on Dec. 26, 1935 and was raised in North Anson.

Marilyn worked at the Bradley Inn during her younger years, where she met her husband, Norman Davis. After starting a family, she became a homemaker until her children were older. She then went to work at the Samoset Restaurant for many years, working in the kitchen for the Leeman family until they sold the business.

She touched many lives and helped raise her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two grandchildren, William Davis and Herbert Thompson.

She is survived by children, Sharon and her husband Perry Thompson, Norma and her partner Linwood Palmer, Kathy and her partner Jimmy Green, and Edwin and his partner Lisa Roussell; grandchildren, Jennifer Cunningham, Kimberly Thompson, Frank Sprague, Tim Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Doug Davis, Ashley West, and Samantha Davis; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up. She will be laid to rest in North Anson at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

