Marilyn Elaine Stookey, 92, passed away peacefully on Resurrection Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Christmas Eve, 1932; Marilyn was the daughter of Charles and Marie (Merchant) McDonald. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1951, married, and soon began a family for whom she became a dedicated mom and homemaker. Marilyn spent many of those 23 years sailing, exploring the coast of Maine, gardening, and raising four daughters.

In 1974, Marilyn married Gary Stookey and welcomed three more children into her life. In 1978, Marilyn and Gary partnered with family, purchased Sherwood Forest Campsite & Cabins in Pemaquid Beach, and operated the campground for almost 30 years. The memories of her time spent with her children and grandchildren at the campground will long live in the hearts of many, and her legacy will be passed on for generations. Marilyn and Gary also owned a home in Zephyrhills, Fla., and she loved spending the winters there. In 2014, they moved to Gorham, and they were surrounded by their families that included the many great-grandchildren. She attended Greater Portland Calvary Chapel. Together, Marilyn and Gary shared 45 years of marriage.

Marilyn was larger than life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a quilter, an artist, basket weaver, cake decorator, and loved teaching these skills to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed knitting, baking, canning, playing the organ, singing, music of all genres, and square dancing. She was the maker of beautiful things; her creativity knew no bounds. Marilyn was a delight to be near and always made you feel like you were the most important person at that moment. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. To us, she was fondly referred to as Mom, Grammie, Christmas Grammie, Grammie M, and to all others who knew her, Friend.

Marilyn will be remembered for her poise, gracefulness, strength, and ability to fill the world around her with laughter and love. She loved to share her faith in Jesus and beamed as she bragged about her family.

Marilyn is survived by her brother, David (wife Paula) McDonald; her seven children, Debbie (husband Dennis) Racine, Karen Selleck (partner Roger Gagnon), Sandy (husband Ron) Pomeroy, Missy (husband Rusty) Bryant, Robin Stookey, Tina (husband Lou) Santiago, Terry Galea; 20 grandchildren and their spouses; 29 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gary; and brother, Robert “Bob” McDonald.

A private family service is planned for late spring. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, 04074. Condolences and cards may be sent to 26 Weeks Road, Gorham, ME 04038.

