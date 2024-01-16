Marilyn E. Goode, 79, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at the Horizon’s Rehabilitation, in Brunswick. Marilyn was born on March 2, 1944, in Boothbay, to parents Rupert and Ursula (Barter) Downing.

Marilyn grew up in Boothbay and attended local schools, graduating from Boothbay Region High School, class of 1963. She then went on to attend the Apostolic Bible Institute in Auburn, from 1963-1965.

Being a hard worker, Marilyn often had more than one job. She worked at Healthtex Clothing as a seamstress, cleaned houses for over 30 years, managed the laundromat in Boothbay Harbor, and was a cashier at the Boothbay Hannaford for 26 years. She was well-known and loved by many in town.

In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and her flowers in her yard. She loved drinking a good cup of tea. She also loved her family dearly, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended the Boothbay Baptist Church all her life and was also a Red Hat Society member.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Calvin Rupert Jr. and Ellery and Preston Downing; and sisters, Cynthia Blackman and Maxine Kincaid.

She is survived by sons, Stuart Goode and wife, Paula, of Damariscotta, and Anthony Goode and partner, Paulette, of Boothbay; sister, Hope Dunning and husband, John, of Wiscasset; grandsons, Christopher Goode and wife, Kate, of Bath, and Andrew Goode and fiancee, Kimberly, of Boothbay; granddaughters, Kimberly Pagon and husband, Chris, of Brunswick, Julia Goode and partner, Travis, of Nobleboro, and Kady Goode, of Damariscotta; great-grandsons, Kymani, Kyantae, Dominic,and Ryan; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Marilyn will be held on Jan. 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Marilyn’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

