Marilyn Jean Bredeau, 62, of Waldoboro, passed away on April 4, 2022. Marilyn was born in Damariscotta on March 3, 1960, the daughter of Ella (Willey) and Daniel Benner.

Marilyn grew up in New Harbor and attended local schools and Lincoln Academy. She started her family soon after high school.

She married Donnie Bredeau in 1987 and they were married just shy of 20 years before he passed in 2006.

Marilyn was well loved in her neighborhood. She was a talented artist, sharing her talents with her children and the neighborhood children doing arts and crafts. She was a huge country music fan, she especially loved Andy Griggs, whom she saw in concert, and even got a chance to meet him. Marilyn was a great cook. She could always whip something up from nothing; she was a wiz in the kitchen. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend who wore her heart on her sleeve. She had a strong faith in the Lord.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald Bredeau; grandson, Tyler Sawyer; and siblings, Stewart, Danny, Kenny, Sue, and Marsha.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa Chickering and companion, Timothy Winchenbach, of Waldoboro, and Falisha and Travis Carter, of Waldoboro; son, Daniel Chickering, of Waldoboro; brothers, Jimmy Benner, Merrill Benner, and Paul Benner, all of Waldoboro; sister, June Benner, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Courtney Flint, Robbie Flint, Gage Boyington, Savanah Carter, Ash Ralph, Timothy Chickering, Cole Chickering, Hunter Chickering, and Sophie Chickering; great-grandchildren, Aubri Day, Ari Day, and Milo Ralph; special niece, Nicole, who she took care of and was treated like her own daughter; companion, Neil Winchenbach; sisters-in-law, Lois Grover, and Barbara Harvey; brother-in-law, Lawrence Bredeau; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Shuman Cemetery, Route 220, Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

