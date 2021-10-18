Marilyn Littlefield Hughes, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Oct. 7, 2021 in Damariscotta.

Marilyn was born on March 8, 1931 to parents Ray and Cora Hudson Littlefield in Scarborough.

She graduated from Gorham State Teachers College in 1952 where she was listed as a studious and most ladylike blonde – a capable Mrs. too.

She was very active in her church and church groups for many years.

She was surrounded by seashells, rocks and artwork collected and made by great-grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; and sons, Dana and Harold.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet; daughter-in-law, Lynn; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Marilyn’s family has chosen to honor her life privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit Marilyn’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

