Marilyn P. Keyes, 96, of East Boothbay, fell asleep in death peacefully at home on May 1, 2022 after a long and rewarding life. She is survived by her three children: Jeffrey A. Keyes and his wife, Karen, of Boothbay Harbor, Pamela Seneca and her husband, Peter, of East Boothbay, and Priscilla Eich and her husband, Daniel, of Charlotte, N.C. She was also blessed with five grandchildren: Scott, Missy, Joey, Peter, and Danny, and eight great-grandchildren.

“Mal” as her friends knew her, was born on May 13, 1925 in Waltham, Mass. and was the only child of Malcolm and Marion Pearce. She was married to her dear husband, the late Leonard E. Keyes, of Waltham, for 47 years. They retired happily in East Boothbay in 1986.

Marilyn attended Waltham High School and then graduated from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Cambridge, Mass. For many years she enjoyed working as a dental hygienist for Dr. Harold Reilly in Waltham until her retirement in 1986.

Mal dearly loved her family and often spoke of the many wonderful memories of times spent at her parents’ home, Newagen, surrounded by loved ones. Those times will always be cherished by her family. As one of her grandchildren stated, “Some of my fondest childhood memories were of the times spent with Grammy. Her wit and humor made her fun to be around and she never had a bad thing to say about anyone nor did she ever complain. She taught all by example to treat others respectfully and I will never forget the things she imparted to me without saying a word.”

Known for her beautiful trained soprano voice and her warm hospitality, Mal loved singing along with friends often having gatherings in her home. Her beautiful smile, quick wit, positive attitude, and quiet generosity, was a wonderful testimony of her faith to all. Mal was a member of the Newcastle Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years. She enjoyed spending time talking with people about the Bible’s wonderful hope for the future of earthly paradise under God’s Kingdom (Rev. 21:3-4).

Many appreciated her visits and kind words over the years. Marilyn lovingly encouraged everyone to “take one day at a time” and to remember that each day is a gift. We are grateful to have had her in our lives for so many years. Her sweet personality shone through even in her last days.

There will be a memorial service to remember Marilyn’s life at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 via Zoom. For details or question please contact keyesseneca43@gmail.com.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

