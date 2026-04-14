Marilyn S. Pitcher, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family under a bright moon on April 7, 2026.

Marilyn was born in Friendship on Sept. 25, 1934 to Ralph Starrett and Esther Seppala Starrett. She grew up in East Friendship on a dairy farm where she worked with her father from a young age milking cows and delivering the milk. She also helped him when he worked at the Martin’s Point Post Office.

Marilyn graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1953 as the valedictorian of her class. Education was always something that she valued and always encouraged her family to pursue and do well in. Marilyn married Ronald F. Pitcher, of South Waldoboro, in September of the same year in the living room of her family home.

Marilyn and Ronald bought their forever home just down the road from the farm where she grew up in Friendship across from a blueberry field, a view she enjoyed every year through the changing seasons. Over the years and generations, the home became the spot for her delicious blueberry muffins and a competitive yet goodhearted game of cards.

Marilyn spent her career working at Sylvania/Osram in Waldoboro, a career that spanned 38 years and that she took great pride in. Through this job she met some dear friends who she always remembered fondly. After her retirement, her work ethic was not ready to call it quits. She often accompanied Ronald lobstering and helped him with cutting firewood in the woods of their sprawling property.

While she valued a strong work ethic in both herself and others, Marilyn also knew that work wasn’t everything. She and Ronald enjoyed going on long car rides together, especially in the fall and winter when they could enjoy the vibrant foliage and the snow-covered landscapes. Greenville was one of their favorite destinations on these trips.

Marilyn’s childhood on the farm led to a deep love of cows that never faded throughout her life. Over the years her home had become the landing place for a rather large collection of cow collectibles. She would light up whenever she saw cows while out and about long after her days on the farm.

Another hobby that she had mastered and continued to do even into her 80s was gardening. In the warmer weather you could often find her in her vegetable gardens working away to make sure she grew enough to share with everyone. Her great-grandchildren especially loved to harvest the Halloween pumpkins that they had helped “Grammy” plant and tend in the garden.

Marilyn was known for her wicked sweet tooth! She had a deep appreciation for a good, sweet treat and she visited bakeries near and far. A cup of hot black coffee always accompanied a treat! She was proud of her Finnish heritage and was a member of the Finnish Heritage House and the Fin-Am Society. She often visited the Heritage House in South Thomaston, coming home with Nissua to share with her beloved family.

Marilyn loved to play cards with whoever would take time to visit, her favorites being Flinch and Rummy. If you wanted any chance to win, you couldn’t let her sweet and cheery demeanor blind you to the fact that she played to win, and lord help you if she got a hold of the aces.

Marilyn had a genuinely kind nature and was well liked by all who met her. She had a witty humor, and she shared her bright smile and sweet laugh freely and often with everyone. She was an attentive listener, always interested in what people were sharing with her. She loved to read and would even recite poetry to those who were lucky, one of her favorites to recite being “Trees,” by Joyce Kilmer.

Marilyn was a strong pillar of her family, and she will be greatly missed, but her love and kindness is something that will never be forgotten.

Marilyn is predeceased by her husband, Ronald F. Pitcher.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Emerson and her husband, Terry; her son, Karl Pitcher and his wife, Lisa; her grandchildren, Jacob Emerson and his wife, Karen, Stacy Simmons and her husband, Greg, Audra Carlson and her husband, Phil, Savannah Bizier and her husband, Marcus, of Oak Ridge, N.C., Chelsea Poland and her husband, Andrew, of Round Pond, Courtney Sweet and her husband, Spencer, of Redway, Calif., Jasmine Doughty and her partner, Jeremy Yeaton, of Cushing; 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and her two sisters, Patty Cleaves, of Friendship, and Mary Fairbanks, of Thomaston.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share memories or condolences with the Pitcher family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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