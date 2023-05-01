Marilyn “Peggy” Isabel Taylor Flagg went to her heavenly home April 25, 2023. Born July 22, 1929, Peggy was the youngest of seven children, growing up on a dairy farm in Lyman. Peggy met and married the love of her life, Pastor Raymond Flagg Jr., at Gorham State Teacher’s College. They married in 1950, making their home in Jefferson, and raising five children.

Peggy was a devout Christian, a homemaker, a loving mother, an avid reader, a 4-H leader, and a prolific writer. Peggy served alongside her minister husband, Ray, in area churches. Her children, grandchildren, and friends admired her cooking and baking skills, and her recipes live on in her published cookbook, “Recipes for My Family and Remembrances of Childhood Days,” 2009.

Peggy graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science in education and received her Master of Art from Bangor Theological Seminary. She was the Jefferson correspondent for the Courier Gazette and The Lincoln County News for over 45 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, of Jefferson, and United Baptist Church, in South Jefferson, for many years.

She participated in Macedonian Ministries and the Knox and Lincoln County Cooperative Extension Service. Peggy was a longtime member of Willow Grange and of the former Lakeview Eastern Star, having served as Worthy Matron.

Her children were proud of her service to the surrounding communities as a literacy volunteer. Peggy taught elementary school in area schools for many years and was known as a dedicated teacher.

Peggy is predeceased by her husband, Pastor Raymond Flagg Jr.; grandson, Jason Flagg; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Mank; and was the last surviving child of her parents, Curtis Clarence Taylor and Cordelia Alberta Drew Taylor; and her siblings, Celeste Kimball, William Taylor, Jean Small, Claire Scammon, Curtis Clarence Taylor Jr. (Jim), and Katherine Jo Drown.

Peggy is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and Donald LaCasce, of Solon, Delia and William Lufkin, of Warren, Robert Flagg and Linda Spydell, of Jefferson, Patricia and Perry Goodspeed III, of Islesboro, and Candace and Damon Hilton, of Jefferson.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy McDougal (Cory), of Solon, Eileen Foley (Bryan), of Winchendon, Mass., Beverly LaCasce, of Solon, Marjory LaCasce, of Solon, Dawn Andrick (Curt), of Warren, Melissa Habib (Tabish), of Warren, Sarah McClean (Ashton), of Warren, R. Forrest Flagg III, of Orono, Perry Goodspeed IV, of Lewiston, Kate Goodspeed Whitney, of Windham, Joseph Flagg (Stacy), of Jefferson, and Nicole Mank, of Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Christopher Foley, Brandon Foley, Kyle Foley, Riley Flagg, Natalie Flagg, Kaydence Barbour, Elias Whitney, Ryan Andrick, Nathan Andrick, Zain Habib, Kamram Habib, Grace McClean, and Ella Mae McClean.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Peggy’s celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 24 Waldoboro Road in Jefferson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Food Pantry at P.O. Box 208, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Peggy, or to share a story or picture, please visit Peggy’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com

