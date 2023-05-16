Marilyn Welsh Andrews, 94, passed away at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus on May 6, 2023. Marilyn was born on Sept. 4, 1928, in Summit, N.J. to Ralph B. Welsh and Lenora Titman Welsh.

Marilyn grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Morristown High School. After graduation, she attended Skidmore College and obtained her bachelor’s degree and then went on to the University of Washington in Seattle for her master’s degree.

She enjoyed bird watching, recycling, and gardening. She was a member of the Waldoboro Community Club, West Waldoboro Community Gardening Club, Waldoboro Women’s Club, and a member of the Broad Bay United Congregational Church. Marilyn was the president of the Parent Teacher Association in New Providence, N.J.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, John L. Andrews. She is survived by her son, John L. Andrews Jr. and his wife, MaryAnn, of Lakewood, Col.; daughter, Margaret L. Andrews, of Newcastle; and son, Jeffrey R. Andrews and his wife, Barbara of Exton, Penn.; and their two sons, Steven and Bryan.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ at 941 Main St., in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ via P.O. Box 161, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, go to her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

