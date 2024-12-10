It is with heavy hearts that we share Marilynn “Mimi” McConnell, CPA, age 83, a resident of Damariscotta, beloved wife of Raymond V. McConnell, DDS, with whom she shared 59 wonderful years of marriage, passed away on Dec. 9, 2024.

Born on Jan. 30, 1941 in Providence, R.I., she was a daughter of the late Raymond N. and Mary L. (O’Donnell) Cook.

Mimi graduated from St. Xavier Academy, Rhode Island College (B.A. – education), Providence College Graduate School of Business (MBA), and Bryant College (M.S. – taxation).

She taught English in East Providence, R.I., Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Bamberg, Germany; was a staff accountant at Goluses and Company, CPAs; and also provided bookkeeping and accounting for her own clients. She and Ray owned and operated The Red Store/Piping Plover Art Gallery in Green Hill, R.I., Emerald Isle Brew Works in West Warwick, R.I., and Alewives and Ales Bed and Breakfast in Damariscotta.

Mimi enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, reading, swimming, gardening, and taking care of her husband, keeping him on the straight and narrow. She was an active member of the St. Patrick’s Church Shamrocks for many years.

In addition to her husband Ray, she is survived by her children, Elizabeth “Lee” McConnell, of Quincy, Mass., Michael McConnell, of Concord Township, Matthew (Uyen) McConnell, of Honolulu, Hawaii; five grandchildren, Mackenzie and Noah McConnell, Alexandra Piscitelli, and Isabella and Isla McConnell; her sister, Patricia Nailor, of Narragansett, R.I., her brother-in-law, John “Jack” Wayland, of Narragansett, R.I.; her sister-in-law, Movanna McConnell, of Cranston, R.I.; her brother-in-law, John “Jack” (Jeanne Earle) McConnell, of Brunswick, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer McConnell Piscitelli, DC; her sister, Claire Wayland; and her sister-in-law, Maryjane McConnell Kistner.

Relatives and friends will be received at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St. in Damariscotta, on Friday, Dec. 13 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at St. Patrick’s Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Mimi’s well-lived life in Cheverus Hall of St. Patrick’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mimi to St. Patrick’s Church, c/o All Saints Parish, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, ME 04530.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

