Marilynn Tanguay, 74, of New Harbor, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after a brief battle with an illness.

She was born June 8, 1951 in Massachusetts, the daughter of John and Mary (Rheault) Sakowski. Raised in New Hampshire, she later lived in central Massachusetts for 40 years before moving to Maine. She was a graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Dover, N.H., and Marymount College in New York City where she studied art history. She loved her family and enjoyed being a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Resurrection in Worcester, Mass.

Marilynn was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Gary M. Tanguay; and her brothers, Michael J. Sakowski and Stephen G. Sakowski. She is survived by her son, Jonathan M. Tanguay and his wife, Brittany; Elizabeth Melehov and her husband, Greg; her three beloved grandchildren, James, George, and Sophia Melehov; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilynn enjoyed reading, traveling, and art. But above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. While her children were growing up, she was their biggest supporter. She never missed their events and loved to host their friends at home. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She would travel to spend months at a time with them each year, doing crafts together, reading, playing card games, and watching their sports and recitals.

She adored spending time with her son, daughter-in-law, and their dog, Bernard. They had many incredible adventures traveling together and making beautiful memories.

Marilynn will be remembered for being kind and friendly with everyone. She made friends wherever she went. Her positive outlook and fun personality made everyone who she encountered feel welcome and valued. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, and friend and will be sorely missed by many.

A funeral service was held at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection in Worcester, Mass. on Friday, May 8 with burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston. Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home is honored to assist the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit callahanfay.com.

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