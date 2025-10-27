What began in 1958 at the junior prom at Huntington High School on Long Island, N.Y. ended on Oct. 12, 2025 with the passing of Marion A. Olson, 82, of Nobleboro. Marion was a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived the active life she wanted and was most proud of successfully raising two sons and a husband.

Born and raised in Huntington Long Island, N.Y., she loved water skiing on Huntington Bay, where she won first place in the local slalom competition. In high school, she met her husband, Jim, and was always his biggest supporter. She graduated from The State University of New York Cortland in elementary education, but her degree was superfluous, as she was a gifted, natural-born teacher. Whether it was her students, children, grandchildren, or dogs, she always brought a sense of curiosity and adventure that inspired others to learn about the world around them.

She and Jim moved to Maine in 1970, where she was instrumental in establishing her husband’s dental practice. Her absolute favorite spot was their home on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro, where they have resided since 1975. You could always find her outside, exploring. Every day, she loved walking with her pups and enjoying nature on the family’s tree farm and blueberry fields. Always staying fit, she ran outside and inside on the treadmill, worked out lifting weights, and played tennis well into her 70s. In the summers, she would explore hidden anchorages along the Maine coastline adventurously sailing with her family.

For over 20 years, she volunteered at dig sites with local archeologist Tim Dinsmore, sifting through historical artifacts. In the winters, you could find her on a snowmobile as they braved the trails locally or around their North Woods access point – their camp at Tomhegan on Moosehead Lake. She loved extensive travel visiting the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, Greenland, South America, and Asia with at first her mother, then friends, grandkids, and sometimes with Jim. In particular, she enjoyed Janet Spear’s agricultural tours. Even when she was home, she continued traveling – through time and space – in the books that she loved to read: classics, history, spy novels, and other great books. She passed on her love of reading to the family, much to their advantage.

One of her most cherished activities was training her dogs in obedience, agility, therapy, and service work. In 2011, as an amateur competing against the pros, Marion won High in Trial at the Boston Labrador Obedience Competition with her Labrador retriever, Inukshuk. She took several of her dogs to visit The Lincoln Home as a therapy dog team, bringing comfort and joy to the residents.

When her granddaughter, Camden, took a gap year in Nobleboro, they trained Derby to be a successful service dog with Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Even when she physically had to step away from dog training, she lived vicariously through daily training updates from Camden’s service dogs in training, a passion Marion ignited in Camden.

Marion is survived by Jim Olson, her husband; her two children, Chris and Barnaby; four beloved grandchildren; and two dogs. Her family will hold a private celebration of life next summer at her favorite spot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Institute of Canine Service and Training (ourdogssavelives.org): 1300-B Willow Pass Court, Concord, CA 94520-2611

