Marion A. Whitmore, 94, died April 13, 2024, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Marion was born April 30, 1929, in Revere, Mass. to Waldemar and Florence Brown Christianson, the oldest of seven children.

Marion grew up in Washington and attended the Hodge School. Marion’s family moved back to Revere briefly. Marion enjoyed ice skating at the park in Everett, Mass. along with her friends. The family moved back to Maine where she finished grammar school at the Hodge School. Marion graduated eighth grade in a class of only three people. Marion moved back to Revere again where she started her freshman year at Revere High School. In 1946 the family moved back to Maine where Marion graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1948.

After high school Marion started working at Dennison’s Nursing Home in Waldoboro and Knox General Hospital in Rockland. Marion dated Donald Whitmore for four years until they got married at the Peoples United Methodist Church in Union in 1950. For their honeymoon Marion and Donald took a train ride across the country on the Super Chief Train, travelling from Chicago to Albuquerque, N.M., where Don was stationed in the military. While in Albuquerque, Marion worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph’s Hospital and later for the Department of Health & Welfare.

Marion and Don moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where he was stationed in the military. Marion and Don enjoyed fishing in Alaska as it reminded them a lot of fishing in Maine.

Marion and Don settled down in Waldoboro and purchased their first home in 1957. They spent most of their lives rebuilding the home from the cellar upwards.

Marion worked at Moody’s Diner from 1954 to 1959, also worked 10 years at the Button Factory in Waldoboro as an account payable, receivable, and payroll specialist, Winchenbach Hardware and Jameson’s Plumbing and Heating as their bookkeeper until her retirement in 1984.

Marion enjoyed gardening and tending to her chickens and ducks. She and Don also had a vegetable stand that kept them very busy. Marion became a member of the Wilderness Church where her niece’s husband, Murray Davis, was the minister. After Murray Davis passed away, Marion and Joan joined the Orff’s Corner Church where Bob Bellows was the pastor. Marion was a member of the Medomak Valley Seniors Group in Waldoboro for 14 years and served as president for nine years.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Donald Whitmore, in 2001; brothers, Donald Christianson and Waldemar Christianson Jr.; sisters, Anna Christianson Bickford and Shirley Christianson Black; brother-in-law, David Moody; uncle, Loftus “Babe” Christianson; great-nephew, Buck Bickford.

Marion is survived by her sisters, Joan Christianson Moody, of Waldoboro, and Norma Christianson Sproul, of Round Pond; brother in-law, Rex Bickford; second cousins, Sue Tobey and Gerard Herook, of Melrose, Mass., Billy Tobey, of York, and Dick Tobey, of Massachusetts; and several nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro on April 24 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Bellows officiating. A burial will follow the service at Marr Cemetery in Washington.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

