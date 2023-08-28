Marion MacKenney passed away peacefully, on the night of July 22, 2023, after years of struggling with dementia. Her beloved husband, Bob, was by her side, where he has stayed the last few years.

Marion was born June 14, 1943 in Rumford, to David and Edna Smith, of Andover. She grew up in the nearby town of Andover, and always held that small town close to her heart.

Marion is remembered most for loving her husband, who she met while attending nursing school in Quincy, Mass. Bob loves to tell the story of that first encounter. She was visiting some dairy cows because she missed the farm where she had grown up. Bob happened to be milking that evening, and it was love at first sight. He stayed true to that love, to the end, taking care of Marion himself, so she would not have to leave the familiar comforts of his voice and his hand holding hers.

She also loved nursing. She took care of patients for many years at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor. After retirement, she worked alongside Bob, taking care of various needs in the community, and they could often be found boating and fishing along the coast.

Her faith in God gave her a great love for contemporary worship music. She and Bob traveled many miles to experience various artists in concert, and were usually the most senior people in the audience.

Marion is missed greatly, after 58 years of marriage, by Bob, who resides in Edgecomb. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa and her husband, Dan, who reside in Palermo, with sons, Angelo and Caleb, who live out of state; a son, Scott, his wife, Beth, and daughter, Maddy, who reside in Whitefield; a sister, Margaret, with her husband, Buzz; a brother, David, with his wife, Donna, who all reside in Andover; with their sons and daughters, whom Marion also loved deeply.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, from 3-5 p.m., at Somerhill Events, 826 Somerville Road, in Somerville.

Friends, old and new, and family, near and far, are encouraged to come.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

