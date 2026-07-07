Marion Jackson Sherman, 93, died on June 28, 2026 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

Marion was born March 16, 1933 in Flagstaff to the late Leroy and Georgie Jackson. She attended Wiscasset High School and graduated in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart Kenneth Paul Sherman on Aug. 16, 1952.

She began work as an Avon representative and a clerk at the Lincoln County Register of Deeds. In 1977, she started working in the family business (Ken’s Auto Body/Norm’s Used Cars) until she retired. She was also a Sunday school teacher at the local Congregational church, later becoming a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star local chapter.

Marion was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Grandmop.” She always made sure everyone around her was taken care of and well fed. Her family cherished her homemade cinnamon rolls, pulled pork, spaghetti dinners, and so much more. Of course there was always dessert from apple pie, dirt pudding, freezer full of ice cream and always an endless supply of M&M’s.

She enjoyed life to its fullest whether she was fishing, camping, quilting, knitting, birdwatching, or feeding the ducks. She was happiest when being around her family on the lake, even captaining her pontoon boat on sunset rides.

She was preceded by her parents; husband of what would have been nearly 74 years; brother, Stan Jackson; sister, Polly Bachelder; and brother-in-law, Keith Bachelder.

She leaves behind her children and their families: Nancy and Jerry Dalton, of Wiscasset; their children, Jesse and Stephanie Cheney, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Hannah and Sawyer Cheney, Julie Cheney, of Moyock, N.C., and Nick and Cynthia Dalton, of Jefferson; and grandchildren, Ambrose and Murel Dalton, and Dustin Dalton, of Dresden. She is also survived by Susan Sherman, of Alna; her daughter, Kristy Battles, of Wiscasset; and grandchildren, Owen and Rachel Barter.

She leaves Norman Sherman and Beverly Needham, of Wiscasset; their children, Katie and Brent Johnson, of Woolwich; grandchildren, Kobe and Braylynn Johnson, and Kevin Sherman, of Woolwich; and grandchildren, Nova and Ruby Sherman. Marion had many extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer. Arrangements and guidance are under the direction of Staples Funeral Home & Cremation Care, at 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family by visiting the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

Because Marion loved her cats that she had over her lifetime, in lieu of flowers, she would like donations sent to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

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