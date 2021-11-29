Marion Overlock, 93, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at the Barron Center in Portland on Nov. 23, 2021. She was born on Oct. 24, 1928 in Waldoboro to parents Clarence Hilt and Christina (Sprague) Hilt. She attended local schools and graduated from Waldoboro High School. She also attended beauty school in Portland.

Marion held many different jobs at Sylvania over the years. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She would arrive with a car full of presents. The grandchildren were so excited when she arrived and started unloading the car. She enjoyed bringing “partial assembly required” toys for her son-in-law, Ted, to put together.

She and Frank enjoyed RVing and square dancing. She had square dancing outfits in every color there was. Marion also enjoyed going out to lunch every day. After Frank died she was a regular at Moody’s Diner, they were like family to her. Everyone knew where to find her at 11 a.m. every day. During their RVing trips, she and Frank made many friends. She went on many Maine Line Tour trips. After her trips she was always ready to come back home to Waldoboro. Marion always had her hair done every week and was always well dressed. She also enjoyed her CC and water!

Marion was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Rudy Kantola and her second, husband Frank Overlock. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Herrick and her husband, Ted, of Portland; granddaughters, Victoria Machado, of Portland and Angela Hart, of Scarborough; four great-grandchildren, Mei Lee Machado, Anja Machado, Beatrice Hart, and Eliza Hart; and step-son, Frank Overlock and his wife, Karen.

The family will honor Marion privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

