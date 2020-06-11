Marion P. Currier, 89, of Dresden, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home in Dresden after a brief illness.

Marion was born on Dec. 1, 1930 in Neptune, N.J., the daughter of Charles Clark Phillips and Mary (Britton) Lee Phillips. She graduated from Douglass College in the class of 1953 and married her husband, Emery W. Currier, shortly after graduation.

She was the proud mother of four children: Diane L. Currier (husband William P. Mayer) of Boston, Mass. and Dresden, David E. Currier (wife Adele M. Ngoy) of Portland, Laura A. Currier (late husband Hiromichi Ichikawa) of Portland, and Eileen M. Currier, late of Roslindale, Mass. She was predeceased by husband, Emery; daughter, Eileen; son-in-law, Hiro; and brothers, Charlie Phillips and Ron Phillips. She is also survived by grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Liam Ryan, David Harris, Kento Ichikawa (wife Rebecca Pruente), Rebecca Harris, Gabriel Currier, Marielle Thete, Dorcas Thete, and David Thete.

Marion is probably best known for her devotion to her family and for her extensive knowledge of genealogy, including her own family and Emery’s family.

Burial will be private due to concerns about the new coronavirus. A celebration of Marion’s life will be scheduled this summer, conditions permitting.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Food Bank, P.O. Box 1807, Auburn, ME 04211.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at funeralalternatives.net.

