Marion S. Farrar, of Rotonda West, Fla., formerly of Pemaquid, and Nashua, N.H., passed away on Dec. 9, 2021 at the age of 84.

The daughter of Lewis and Irene Sawtelle, she was born on Aug. 4, 1937 in Waterville. Marion was an active member of The First Baptist Church in Nashua, N.H., and loved to spend her summers with family and friends in Pemaquid.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Farrar.

Marion is survived by her four children, Stephen Farrar, Cindy Taylor, David Farrar, and Susan Watterson. She also has 12 grandchildren, and recently became great-grandmother to a great-granddaughter and great-grandson.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Harrington Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Old Bristol Historical Society, PO Box 87, Bristol, ME 04539.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

