Marjorie E. Rackliff, 93, of Dresden, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.

She was born in Dresden on Dec. 22, 1929, the daughter of Elmer C. and Ruth (Delano) Berry.

Marjorie was a homemaker and an AVON sales representative for over 20 years.

She enjoyed family happy hour on Friday nights, reading historical novels, family camps, and all the times she was able to spend time with her loving family.

Marjorie was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 61 years, Richard; her sister, Shirley Cronk; and her brother, Alvin Berry.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Delano and her husband, Dana, of Dresden, Louann Pontau and her husband, Robert, of Wiscasset, and Sonia Pearson and her husband, Timothy, of Wiscasset; son, Richard Rackliff Jr. and his wife, Katie, of Wiscasset; brother, Elmer Berry Jr. and his wife, Judy; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Marjorie’s life will occur at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

