Marjorie Martin

The Martin family sadly announces the passing of Marjorie (Marge/Marjie) H. Martin.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, we lost our beautiful and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend after a long period of dementia. She loved her new friends and caretakers at Cove’s Edge where their love in return gave her happiness and smiles.

Marjorie was born in Massachusetts, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Delorey Penney. She was one of eight children making up the 10 Penneys. They moved to Warren at a young age.

As a young woman, she enjoyed playing guitar with her sisters. She was a homemaker who enjoyed making gifts and knitting for her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening and would often can goods, making pickles and relish to share. She was a 4-H leader and would exhibit knitted items, as well as baked items such as Finn-bread and pinwheel cookies. She had an interest in bringing furniture back to life and was one of the few chair-caners in the area. She always took care of the family, as well as neighbors when they were in need.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Martin; son, Andrew Martin; son-in-law, Ryan Chase; brothers, Russell, Arthur, and Charles Penney; sisters, Irene Vinal, Betty Henderson, and Peggy Chadwick.

She is survived by her son, Alan, and his wife, Laurie Martin; daughters, Amanda Martin, Allison Martin, and her husband, Fred Fasulo, Anissa Chase, and daughter-in-law, Su Martin. Marjorie also leaves behind a sister, Monica Moore; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family gives special thanks to Round Pond Green, Cove’s Edge, and Beacon Hospice for all the care and love given.

Marjie will be laid to rest privately in Waldoboro. Family and friends are invited to visit from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

To share a memory or condolence with the Martin family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

