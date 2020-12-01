Marjorie Munro, 89, died peacefully in her sleep in Boulder, Colo. on Oct. 12, 2020. She was born Marjorie Jean Robinson on Dec. 30, 1930 in Arlington, Mass., to Mabel and William Robinson. She lived in Arlington and New Hampshire and graduated from Arlington High School.

Marge married Al Munro during a hurricane in 1954. They lived in Massachusetts and Rhode Island before moving to Syracuse, N.Y. in 1966. She was a Potters Guild member and wood sculptor. Marge stayed home when the kids were young, with part-time work at the school. Later, Marge and Al renovated an old boarding house in Marcellus, N.Y. She enjoyed their RoseHill B&B. She spent her time bringing antiques back to life by refinishing, reupholstering, and teaching furniture refinishing. Marge moved to Waldoboro at age 70 and settled into the community. She moved in with her son Paul in 2017, then to Colorado with her daughter Chris in 2019.

Marge is survived by her children, John Munro (Hawaii), Andrea Munro DeLong (New York), Paul Munro (Donna) (Maine), and Chris Munro (Tony Cochrane) (Colorado); her grandchildren, Stephen Delong (Courtney), Megan Hahn, Justin Delong, Adrian Munro (Amanda), Emily Hickey (Christopher), Claire Philbrook (Micah), Nicholas and Lucas Cochrane, and Hope and Peter Munro; and her great-grandchildren, Ayli Grace, Ason, Rian, Andrew, Emma, Anica, Clayton, Marya, Abel, Lucy, and Ruth. Marge was predeceased by her son, Seth; Al Munro; and her siblings, William and Donald Robinson, and Lorraine Bowers.

Marge was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a warm, friendly, generous woman with a great sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye. She was an avid reader, Scrabble player, gardener, cook, swimmer, blue glass and hedgehog collector, and birdwatcher. Marge believed that each person has inherent worth. She was a second mother and a devoted friend to many. Marge will be missed and fondly remembered.

