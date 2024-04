Please join the family in the celebration of life for Marjory Robbins Lalime on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 1-3 p.m. The celebration will be at Chase Point, 51 Schooner St., Damariscotta.

Light food and ice cream will be provided.

If you wish, bring your stories to share.

For questions about the celebration, please contact Andrea Lalime at 207-350-5728.

