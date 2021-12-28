Mark A. Wile Sr., 62, died Dec. 17, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Mark was born Aug. 1, 1959, the youngest of three sons born to Robie Wile Jr. and Gertrude (MacDonald) Wile at Beverly Hospital.

He spent his early years in Ipswich, Mass. until age 6 when the family moved to Maine, settling in South Waldoboro. He attended Waldoboro schools and graduated in 1978 from Medomak Valley High School. Mark spent his career working at various metalworking shops including WISTMA, a metal fabrication shop established by his father that he took over in 1990. It can easily be said that he was a craftsman, inventor, an artist, and a jack-of-all-trades. He could fix most anything from a wooden boat to heavy construction equipment. He enjoyed helping many friends and relatives over the years with various projects. He built a working scale steam engine from scratch and enjoyed model making. As an artist he created several metal sculptures, as well as pastel drawings and sketches.

Mark was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, William and Stephen.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Jessie, and son, Mark Jr., both of Waldoboro; son, Shawn and granddaughter Isabelle, of Union; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Spaz.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public service. The family will have a private gathering to celebrate his life at a later date.

