Mark Dudley Vranicar, of Friendship, passed away Aug. 30, 2023 after just celebrating his 68th birthday with family. He will be greatly missed by many. He was incredibly smart and quick witted, with a broad knowledge of many diverse subjects. He is survived by his sisters, Susan J. Mullan and husband, Dermott Mullan, Judy Semones, Robin Vranicar, and Jill Vranicar and her husband, Jeff Henault. Mark was very close to his 12 nieces and nephews, and his 16 grandnieces and grandnephews. His sense of fun was contagious and he will always be remembered for his welcoming hug.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

