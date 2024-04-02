Mark Edward Johnson, 60, of Dresden, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2024.

Born on June 21, 1963 in Damariscotta. He would always tell us it’s the longest day of the year, first day of summer. He grew up in Wiscasset. He graduated from Wiscasset High School.

He married his wife, Sandra, on Aug. 13, 1994 and has two kids, Matthew and Shelby.

While in high school he worked at Races Gas Station in Edgecomb. He worked for Damariscotta Police Department for one day as Damariscotta 4. He got his bus driving license his senior year and drove his class to project graduation. He drove bus at SAD 75 for 13 years. In the summers when there wasn’t in school he worked for Webbers Construction in Cundy’s Harbor. He worked for the Wiscasset Highway Department, then moved to the Wiscasset Sewer Department. Then he went to drive bus for Great Salt Bay Community School and Lincoln Academy, Whitefield, and Erskine Academy. His final job was with Steve McGee Construction.

Mark enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, driving bus and dump truck, going for four wheeling rides, haying with Rodger Downs, going to camp with the boys, going to Rangeley with his family, and going on trips, and spending time with his brothers and sisters.

Mark is predeceased by his father, William Johnson; brother, Craig Johnson; mother, Patricia Hendrickson; stepfather, Howard Hendrickson.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson; son, Matthew Johnson; and daughter, Peyton; daughter, Shelby Rice and her husband, Daniel; and daughter, Ryleigh; sister, Theresa Johnson and her partner, Steve; brothers, Randy Johnson and wife, Deb, aka “Mark Jr.,” Joey Johnson and wife, Deb, Alan Hendrickson and wife, Neilly; sister, Lou-Ann Rines and husband, Gilbert. And many nieces and nephews.

The service and celebration of life will be Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

If you wish to bring something, we are doing finger foods only.

We are keeping it casual the way Mark would want it with flannel shirts.

In lieu of flowers, if desired please make donations to the Pittston Fair Association, P.O. Box 351, Gardiner, ME 04345.

