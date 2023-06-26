Mark Erickson, 72, of Warren passed away on June 23, 2023. A full obituary will follow when available.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, go to Mark’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.
