Mark Geoffrey Blackler, 62, suddenly passed on Nov. 19, 2025 in Eddington as a result of an automobile accident. Mark was born March 10, 1963 in Damariscotta to Ronald Francis Blackler and Louise Mae Boggs Blackler. Mark attended local schools and was a member of the graduating class of 1981 at Medomak Valley High School.

Mark worked at Bath Iron Works for 10 years before his occupation as a builder for Scott Pearson. He went on to start his own business, Mark Blackler Carpentry, where he built homes for many years until he retired. Outside of work, Mark loved playing his guitar. He also enjoyed riding his Harley in the summer months and snowmobiling throughout the winter. In fact, Mark was a member of several snowmobile clubs throughout the state of Maine and Canada.

Mark was well known for his humor and infectious smile. He was extremely likeable, spontaneous, witty, clever, charismatic, and had a “work hard, play harder” approach to life. Mark had the most impressive craftsmanship and the ability to build anything while paying attention to every detail.

He was predeceased by his son, Lance; parents, Ronald and Louise Blackler; his brothers, Gary Blackler and Gordon Blackler; mother-in-law, Doris Robinson; father-in-law, Prescott Lord, and his “nephew,” Kevin Martin.

Mark is survived by his wife, Tamara (Robinson) Blackler, of Jefferson; sons, Brooks Blackler and his wife, Reilly, of West Chester, Pa.; Brock Blackler, of Jefferson; sisters, Barbara Lacount and her husband, Donald, of Oakland, Jane B. Lary and her husband, Steve, of Topsham; brother, Greg Blackler, of Waldoboro; sisters-in-law, Laurie Robinson, of Jefferson, Susan Blackler, of Warren, Lucille Blackler, of South Thomaston; grandpups, Tango and Yogi, and his cat, Sebastian aka “Puppy;” and Linda Blackler-Ludwick, of Waldoboro, Roger Gilbert, of Jefferson, Larry Sprowl, of Chesapeake, Va., Linda Rice-Minzy, of Warren.

He is also survived by special friends, Jamie Dever, Bruce Dawson, Dave Witham, Scott and Aimee Pearson, Michael Levensaler, Dana “Farmer” Barnett, Vinny Lord, Bob and Teresa Prouty, Jerry Jewett and Charlotte Hayes, Ralph Taylor, Toby Benner, Nancy and David Reichenbach, Jim and Sue Russo, Tony and Bobbi Lash, Tom and Jodie Hartford, and so many more.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Christa, Todd E., Gabe, Amy, Adam, Todd B., Jason, Gregory, Scott, Bryan, Joey, Danielle, Isaac, and Amanda; and cousins in California and Massachusetts. They were so special to him and he loved them very much. He shared special times with each and every one of them.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main Street in Waldoboro. The service to celebrate Mark’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28 at Hall Funeral Home followed by a reception at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, of Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

