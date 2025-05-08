Mark H. Hewson

Mark Herbert Hewson was born in Natick, Mass. on Oct. 4, 1959. He spent his early years on Parkman Street in a white colonial with a red door. In 1973, he moved with his parents to the family farm on East Pond Road in Jefferson.

Mark graduated from Lincoln Academy and held various jobs, including carpentry, scuba diving, and electrical work, before starting at Bath Iron Works. He built a home, family, and life across the street from the farm and retired in 2019 after 38 years in shipbuilding.

Always quick-witted, fast with a funny story or analogy, and never failing to get a laugh, Mark had a knack for building and fixing things with Hewson ingenuity. He knew no limits; whatever it was, he could make it work – probably not to code, but that’s okay. He loved his German Shepherds, who always held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed anything related to firearms and carried on the tradition from his father, the Gun Doc. He loved cooking for those closest to him and would often make breakfast or prepare a lobster bake, a trait passed on from his mother, Shirley.

Mark’s antics, dirty socks, pizza box piles, and kitchen table engine rebuilding will be greatly missed by his partner, Tricia Porter; daughter, Krystle; son-in-law, Christian; granddaughter, Libby; siblings, Sandy, Deborah, and David; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. We will count him among those gone too soon, including his brothers, Peter and Butch; sister, Andrea; niece, Katie; and several close friends, including Ronnie Weeks, whom he missed greatly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 7 from 5-8 p.m. at the Downeast School of Massage, 99 Moose Meadow Lane in Waldoboro. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Hewson family, visit Mark’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

