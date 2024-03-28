Advanced Search
Mark John Hayward March 27, 1959 - March 19, 2024

Mark John Hayward, 64, of Jefferson, passed away on March 19, 2024. Mark was born on March 27, 1959 in Heidelberg, Germany, to the late John Astle Hayward and Patricia Elizabeth Hayward (Dionne).

While rough around the edges, Mark had a huge heart and was always open to helping others. He adored his children and deeply felt their pain. A loyal friend and hard worker, Mark labored in numerous industries, demonstrating multiple mechanical skills in boat building, welding, and meat cutting. Mark could handle almost any work requiring the use of his hands and would develop solutions when needed. His sharp sense of humor, stubborn nature, and passion for life carried him through many hard times, including three bouts of cancer over the past years. Mark’s life mantra, “It is what it is,” kept him moving forward.

Mark is survived by his longtime companion, Lisa Cunningham; his sister, Charmaine Tenwinkel (Hayward); his brother, Terrence Hayward; and his children, Chris, John, April, and Logan.

In his free time, Mark loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, ATVing, and target shooting.

Per his request there will be no funeral services for Mark. Cremation will be arranged by Staples Funeral Home, located in Gardiner.

May Mark John Hayward rest in peace and may his memory be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

