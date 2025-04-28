A graveside service will be held for Mark Robert Allen on May 20, 2025 at 9 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, at 163 Mount Vernon Road in Augusta.

Family and friends are welcome.

A celebration of his life will be held immediately following the service at the Elks Lodge, at 397 Civic Center Drive in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Midcoast Humane or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

