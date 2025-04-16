Mark Robert Allen was born on May 20, 1982 in Waterville. He is the son of Ann and Victor Edgecomb and Gary and Michelle Allen. Mark graduated from Lincoln Academy in 2000.

Mark attended the former Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Auburn, training as a machinist. Mark joined the Maine National Guard and then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Barstow, Calif. Mark continued his machinist work and worked for the state of Maine Department of Transportation and Bath Iron Works.

Mark was a very talented welder. He made friends wherever he went. He loved to make people laugh and had his heart on his sleeve.

He is survived by the love of his life, Cortney Geyer, and her three children, Tanner, Tucker, and Maggie; his son, Grayson Boucher; his sisters, Kelly Allen and Sonja Edgecomb; and his brother, Shane Edgecomb and his son, Cole; Mark’s special niece, Laila Allen and her fiance, Nik Grant, and their son, Dakota; his niece, Mary Christina Sprouse and her husband, Mitchell, and their three children, Zane, Gideon, and Serenity.

Mark is predeceased by his niece, Elizabeth Edgecomb; and nephew, Brady Farnham.

Services will be held at a later date.

