Mark S. Bent, 61, passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 7, 2022.

Mark grew up in Nobleboro and attended Nobleboro Central School and Lincoln Academy. He worked for a time at Bath Iron Works. He also worked for several local builders and Renys warehouse.

Mark was predeceased by his father, Joseph J. Bent Jr.; mother, Carol A. Bent; and niece, Jennifer L. Bent.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Bent; sons, Jason Bent, of Damariscotta, and Jeremy Bent, of Walpole; brother, Joe Bent and partner, Christine Colwell; as well as niece, Katrina Hernandez and children, of Tennessee; and several aunts and uncles.

There will be no services per Mark’s request.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

