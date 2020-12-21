Mark Wyman Biscoe Sr., 84, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2020 surrounded by those who loved him most at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Boston, the son of Jonathan and Martha Biscoe. Mark graduated from Orono High School and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Maine.

Mark married the love of his life Jane E. Quimby on Aug. 22, 1959 and together they raised three children Mark Jr. (Terry), Andrew (DeAnne), and Katherine.

He is also survived by his sister, Mary Biscoe; seven beloved grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mark was predeceased by his parents; his two brothers, Jack and Gerald; and his son-in-law, Thomas Turlo.

Mark touched countless lives in his 37-year career as teacher, coach, and administrator at The Fenn School in Concord, Mass. Upon his retirement, his interest in maritime history led to the publication of three books. He enjoyed many volunteer activities in the Midcoast Maine region.

His love for his family was exceeded only by his passion for coaching basketball, mentoring young lives, and his devotion to the Oakland A’s.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to remember Mark in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to The Waldoborough Historical Society, P.O. Box 691, Waldoboro, ME 04572; or The Fenn School, 516 Monument St., Concord, MA 01742

Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Mark by visiting his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

