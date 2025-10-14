Marlene Burns, 87, passed peacefully on Oct. 10, 2025 at Cove’s Edge Nursing Center in Damariscotta.

Marlene was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Round Pond. She was predeceased by her birth parents, Guy and Eudavilla Burns, of Round Pond; as well as by Vivian and Manley Gilbert, of New Harbor, who raised her as family. She grew up to become a cherished and an integral part of her family and community.

She graduated with honors from Bristol Consolidated School, graduated from Augusta University College of Nursing, served in the Maine Army National Guard while enrolled in Army ROTC, and received her Master of Science in nursing from Boston University.

Marlene served as a decorated officer in the Army Nurse Corps for 25 years. She was stationed and served in the Vietnam War as a lieutenant colonel in the Army. Following Vietnam she was posted to Walter Reed Army Medical Center to treat returning veterans stateside. Marlene was given the prestigious assignment to care for Mamie Eisenhower, the wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Following her distinguished career in the Army, Marlene transitioned to the health care sector and became a registered nurse in the emergency department at Bath Hospital and later at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta.

Marlene loved cats, and her home was a place of comfort for many of them. She was a volunteer for the Miles Memorial Hospital League, enjoyed biking and long walks, was an avid puzzler, a member of the Audubon Society, and enjoyed traveling.

Marlene is survived by a wide circle of people she loved and considered her family including Dianne Williams, Andi and John Tobin, Pamela and Peter Antosiewicz, Chris Williams, Wayne and Rosalind Gilbert, and George Gilbert, amongst other friends and family.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at the Harrington Cemetery in Pemaquid. A reception will follow the service at The 1812 Farm in Bristol.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Maine St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

