Marlene, affectionately known as “Boo,” passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10 after a short stay at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay. Born Sept. 23, 1942 to Cyrus and Grace Delano, of Friendship, Marlene attended Friendship Village School and then Waldoboro High School. She married Lee Powell on Oct. 10, 1959. Lee enlisted in the Navy and they lived in New Jersey and Florida. Eventually they returned to Friendship to raise their family.

Marlene was first and foremost a wife, mother, and homemaker who kept a spotless home. With six children to care for she was always cleaning and baking; she scoffed at baking from a box and instilled that in her daughters, Candy and Penny. She was known as a very hard worker and did many jobs throughout her lifetime. As a youngster she raked blueberries. To support her eventual family, she was a clam digger, picked crabmeat, and sold it from her home in Friendship. She would make and sell Christmas wreaths to ensure her children had Christmas gifts. She worked at the Waldoboro Button Factory and Medomak Canning Factory.

Later in life she established her own business with the help of her son, Ricky, the Friendship Scoop, where she made pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and sold ice cream. She owned and operated the Scoop for 35 years. Eventually the Scoop grew, adding an arcade with the help of her son, Duff. The Scoop became a gathering place for many, including family and friends. It was not unusual to see family members at the Scoop playing rowdy card and board games, putting puzzles together, or just visiting with each other. Son Toby and his family lived across the road and were frequently at the Scoop keeping her company. Marlene employed her mother, Grace, and granddaughter, Alanna, daughters, Penny and Candy, and her nephew, Kendall, which provided for many wonderful and laughable memories!

Marlene cared for many family members as she kept the Scoop open, to include her mother, Grace, who late in her life suffered from dementia and also her husband, Lee, who was also ailing at the time. Any of her kids who needed a sitter were encouraged to “just drop them off” at the Scoop. Mom would spoil the grandkids with all the chips, soda, and ice cream they wanted! Her family will not forget the many boisterous Christmas Yankee Swaps and the birthday party with the Mickey Mouse birthday cake!

Marlene was known to help anyone in need whether it be her car, money, or run a tab at her takeout in Friendship. She had a great sense of humor and could be a prankster and a bit impish at times! She was very gritty, determined, and generous, and one who had a tremendous work ethic.

Marlene was a huge Elvis Presley fan with an entire room in her home full of memorabilia. She loved his music and movies which were a source of enjoyment to her after her stroke. When she was no longer able to live on her own, her son Eric, and his wife Sandy, and their boys opened their home to her and were her loving and supportive caregivers for the last four years of her life. She loved her little dogs Cocoa, Pudgy, and most recently Tooty. Tooty was her son Duff’s dog and when mom moved in with Eric, she insisted Duff bring Tooty over often to spend the night! One of her favorite movies was a Disney movie, “The Ugly Dachshund.”

Marlene was predeceased by her parents; husband; and siblings, Cedric, Howard, & Pat; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Floss; brothers-in-law, Rod and Tink. She is survived by brother, Kendall Sr. (wife Roberta); brother-in-law, Sherm (wife Sharon); and brother-in-law, Jeff; children, Candy, Ricky (companion Rhonda), Penny (husband Mark), Eric (wife Sandy), Duff, and Toby (wife Lisa); grandchildren, Alanna, Dusty (wife Rachel), Mike, Greg, Becca (husband Travis), Tom, Paige, Jessica, Noah, Isaac, Jack, River, Joseph, Jordan, and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Landon, Owen, Charlotte, Garett, and Rosalie; as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The family will remember Marlene privately. She will be buried at Brookland Cemetery in Waldoboro. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a donation to either Alzheimer’s Foundation or an animal shelter of their choice.

Arrangements are by Hall’s Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Marlene, or to share a story or picture, please visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

