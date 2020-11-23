Marlene Kay Long, age 76, of Iron River, Mich., formerly of Bremen, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was home and surrounded by her loving family who were blessed to hold her in their arms as she passed from this world into the loving arms of family and friends in the next.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1944 in Berkeley, Calif., the daughter of the late Marion and Blanche (Wold) Hanshew. She graduated from San Ramon Valley High School before attending Monterey Peninsula College.

Marlene married Herman “Butch” Long on Feb. 26, 1964 in Wahiawa, Hawaii. The couple renewed their vows in Wahiawa in 2006, gathered family and friends in Virginia Beach to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2014, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage, partnership, and friendship before Butch’s passing in 2016.

As a Navy wife, Marlene was a jack-of-all-trades with a varied and creative career that included retail management, software development, and an IT startup. She was appointed by then-Maine Gov. Angus King to the board of Maine’s Small Enterprise Growth Fund, where she helped seed other startups. Marlene, who was baptized in August of this year, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Iron River as well as a lifetime member of the VFW Ottawa Post Auxiliary.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband and best friend, Butch, while he was in the U.S. Navy and they were blessed to have lived in Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego, Maine, Guam, and Virginia. She loved camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, swimming, snorkeling, and simply being in the beautiful outdoors.

She was a gifted cook who loved preparing large meals for family and friends. Marlene was a mathematical genius who truly enjoyed learning and trying new things. She was one of those people who was never afraid of change and saw fun and opportunity in every challenge. She was a devoted mother with a very big heart, quick wit, and generous spirit who made friends everywhere she went. She is known to her family and friends as an incredibly happy, upbeat person who was fascinating to talk to, a talented storyteller full of wisdom and insight. Marlene’s story cannot be told without including her love and fondness for her parents-in-law, Dean and Christina Long of Grants, N.M.

Marlene is survived by her loving, devoted children, Kent Long of Nikiski, Alaska, Kathlene (Scott Westphal) Long of Gaastra, Mich., Darin (April Skoglund) Long of Iron River, Mich., and Bruce (Theresa Miskell) of Bates Township, Mich. She loved her grandchildren, Justin Long, Matthew (Jessica) Long, Brandon Long, Amber Rose (Matthew) Miller, Joey Soucy, Ciara Donati, and Sadie Donati, and positively cherished her great-grandson, Brantley Long. She was truly blessed by brothers, Ron (Sandra) Hanshew of San Marco, Calif., and Dennis Hanshew of Oakland, Calif.; as well as Butch’s siblings, Larry (Bev) Long of Grants, N.M., Jim (Linda) Long of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Daniel (Debbie) Schaumberg and Cynthia (Jim) Schaumberg, of Kenosha, Wis. Generations of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends brought her great joy, gave her excuses to travel, and brought definition to the very concept of family.

Private services were held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Marlene K. Long online at jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

