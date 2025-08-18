Marlene L. Luce, 88, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Aug. 13, 2025.

She was born in Waldoboro on Sept. 28, 1936 to Elmer and Marguerite (Reed) Burnham. Marlene grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1955.

She was married to Irville Luce and together they made their home in Waldoboro. Marlene owned and operated the Lucette Boarding Home for over 50 years before passing it on to her daughter, Missy. She was also a dedicated homemaker who took pride in raising her children and keeping a welcoming home.

Marlene enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, sewing, quilting, making miniatures, such as houses and villages, and working on Diamond Art. She was also a longtime member of the Word of Life Church in Waldoboro. Christmas was always a big event at her house; with presents stacked high and family gathered close, something she always looked forward to.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Irville; daughter, Tammy Luce; son, Mark Lash; and grandson, Parker Lash.

She is survived by her children: Tony Lash and wife, Bobbi, Ricky Lash and wife, Wendy, Timmy Lash and wife, Glendora, and Michelle “Missy” McLean and companion, Jamie. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Aimee, Anthony, Angie, Alicia, Justin, Kristen, Tyler, Hope, Brianna, and Jeremiah; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and her beloved Pomeranians, Bubba and Sissy.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public service. The family will honor her life privately.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Luce family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

