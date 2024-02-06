Marlene Rines, 85, formerly of Edgecomb, passed away in the loving company of her daughter on Jan. 22, 2024 after a short stay at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta.

Marlene was born in Farmington in 1938 to Gilman and Marion Millett, the oldest of five children. She graduated Wiscasset High School, where she excelled as a basketball player. She then attended Bliss Business College in Lewiston. She became a wife and a mother, and worked hard her entire life. Marlene liked to play as well. She loved snowmobiling, RVing, and going on motorcycle rides. She kept her own jet ski well into her late 70s. Marlene loved to travel and spent some winters in Myrtle Beach and Florida. She always loved to socialize and play any kind of game. She was a long-time regular at the cribbage table at the senior center. She was on the go and busy, right till the end.

Marlene was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Millett; and her sister, Sue Shorette. She is survived by her only daughter, Lori Lester and her husband, Danny, of Westport Island; by her beloved grandson, Travis Lester, of Augusta; by her sister, Stacia Jacques and her husband, Don, of Brunswick; and her sister, Carol Yeaton, of Gardiner. She also had several nieces and a nephew. Marlene will be missed by many friends.

As was her wish, there will be no funeral and her ashes will be buried in the summer.

