Marlin Dale Swartzentruber was born on Aug. 30, 1971, and passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Dale leaves to cherish in his memory, his beloved children: his son, Cooper Croix Swartzentruber; and his daughter, Olivia Rose Swartzentruber. They were the pride and joy of his life and his greatest accomplishments. Dale is also survived by his parents, Marlin and Iona Swartzentruber; his brother, Steve Swartzentruber (Catherine Zwingelstein); and his former wife, Easter Swartzentruber.

Dale was born in Hershey, Pa. and grew up in Ellenwood, Ga. He graduated from Harvester Academy in Decatur, Ga., where he played soccer and made lifelong friends of 40 years. Dale crewed on a boat from Florida to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where his life with Easter began, and the two spent many happy years traveling, working in restaurants, marrying, and building a life together.

Dale was a talented chef, working in restaurants in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Portland, and in the Midcoast of Maine. His passion for the arts was strong, including culinary, music, and most recently painting. Dale was an avid antiquer, collecting valued treasures along his journey. Dale was a kind and gentle soul who was most proud of his children and loved by all of his friends.

Dale wanted us to always remember, “If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you, when the mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me” – Led Zeppelin

A private ceremony with his children will be held in Maine. Celebrations of Life will be held with his parents privately, as well as with friends near and far at other times and locations. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Dale’s memory.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

