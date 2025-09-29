Marlyn Ann Goff, 86, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2025, in Nobleboro, where she had made her home in recent years. Originally from Elmira, N.Y., Marlyn lived a life defined by love, purpose, and quiet generosity.

Marlyn lived a full and energetic life. She shared many laughs over the years with her school friends – Nancy (Beecher) Cleveland, Betsey (Rubin) Krause, Carol Turner, and Susie (Walworth) Moore – before they passed away.

She later shared laughs with the “porch party girls” – Maureen Abel, Linda Aloi, and Geri Kessler – before she relocated to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Maine. They fondly called her the “honorary sheriff of the Bridgman Street Association” where she was tasked with “monitoring the character and liquid intake of the residents, a job she took very seriously.”

Her greatest accomplishment and the source of her deepest joy was raising her children. She was a devoted mother and their fiercest supporter throughout every stage of their lives. Known for her honesty, she never held back from “telling it like it is,” even when her kids were grown. Her love was fierce, her guidance unfiltered, and her presence unwavering.

Before she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she enjoyed bowling, volleyball, tennis, and hitting the gym. She later turned to boxing for Parkinson’s and riding a stationary bike. Once the disease took its toll on her body, she passed the time by knitting, crocheting, and doing crossword puzzles.

Professionally, Marlyn worked for many years as a customer service representative with Aetna/Traveler’s Insurance, where her calm presence and commitment to excellence made her a trusted colleague. After retiring, she continued to serve her community with the same dedication, volunteering for organizations such as Meals on Wheels, among others. Her selflessness and compassion left a lasting impact on those around her.

Marlyn is survived by her children, Ron (Charlotte) Goff, Robyn (David) Clark, and Randal Goff; step-grandchildren, Paula, Justin (Naomi), Casey (Mattie), and McKayla (Zack); and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Harrison, Ella, and Violet. She also leaves behind her beloved granddogs, Auzzy and Winnie, whom she doted on endlessly.

She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Mary (Bob) Fisher; and brother, David (Pat) Glassford; and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews — some of whom proudly and affectionately referred to her as their “favorite aunt.”

Marlyn was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Elizabeth Glassford; her brother, Alan Glassford; and her brother, James (Holly) Glassford.

Special thanks to Jeanie Hentz, who remained a steadfast friend while Marlyn still lived in New York, and Faye Ainsworth and Penny Bryer, special friends who also helped care for her with love, patience, and kindness while she lived in Maine.

Those who knew Marlyn will remember her for her strength and kindness. She left behind a legacy of warmth and love.

A celebration of life will be held in New York in the spring.

In honor of Marlyn’s memory, her family invites others to carry forward her spirit through acts of kindness, time spent with loved ones, or service to the community — all things she held dear throughout her life.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Goff family, visit Marlyn’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

