The family of Marsha A. Jacobs sadly announces her passing on April 24, 2021 at her home in Rockland. Marsha, 73, was born in Damariscotta in 1947 and attended Lincoln Academy before moving to Rhode Island, where she lived and raised her children for 18 years before returning home in 1988.

Marsha was as tough as they come — a true Mainah who loved everything Maine had to offer. Multitalented, Marsha worked in a variety of professions before owning a home health care business for 20-plus years. A lover of life, Marsha believed in the value of her friendships, making friends wherever she went. An avid dog lover, she could be seen walking the dogs at various nature preserves in the area. Later in life Marsha traveled extensively on trips to California, Florida, Vegas, New Mexico, and many poker tables in between.

Marsha was the consummate mother. Not only did she raise eight of her own children, she seemed to embrace and “adopt” children as she went, providing guidance, love, and strength to people too numerous to name. She could meet anyone where they were with a hug, a joke, her down-home cooking, or to tell you where the bear pooped in the woods.

Marsha’s truest life treasures were the people whose lives she touched and the adventures she had with them. She simply loved to help and to make people happy. With Marsha, if you were in, it was for life … and if you were out … well … you knew it.

Marsha was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Gertrude (Prior) Young of Bristol; her daughter, Cathleen (Lafrenaye) Cribari of Warwick, R.I.; husband, Robert “Jake” Jacobs of Nobleboro; brother, Arthur Young of Eureka, Calif.; nephew, Thomas “Tommy” Brewer of Jefferson; nephew, Ronald “Ronnie” Young of Eureka, Calif.; stepson, Steven Jacobs of Damariscotta; and her beloved dog, Harmony.

Marsha is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Walter Brewer of Newcastle; seven sons and their spouses, Ernest and Pamela Lafrenaye of Pascoag, R.I., Daniel and Jean Lafrenaye of Coventry, R.I., Philippe and Nexcy Lafrenaye of West Warwick, R.I., Jason and Stephanie Lafrenaye of Nobleboro, Justin and Cheri Lafrenaye of West Warwick, R.I., Richard Lafrenaye and Elaine Meade of Portland, and Chris and Sarah Lafrenaye of Steamboat Springs, Colo. Marsha is also survived by stepchildren, Julie Jacobs of Gorham, Jenn Jacobs of Topsham, and Ben Jacobs of Hampton, N.H.; ex-husband and friend, Richard P. Lafrenaye of Coventry, R.I.; as well as 28 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. All guests are asked to wear a mask, and enter and exit the building after a brief visit, giving all in attendance the time and distance needed to greet the family. A private graveside service will be held for her family in the Bristol Mills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

