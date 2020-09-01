Martha A. Stetson (Way) passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2020 at Saint Andrews Village. Martha was the daughter of Forrest and Jenny Hodgkins, born April 7, 1925 in Jefferson, attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in the early 1950s.

She was predeceased by half-brother, Ervil Bartlet; brother, Walter Hogdkins; sisters, Beryl Hunt and Dorothy Stephenson; and son-in-law, Kevin Murray.

She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Lamb and husband Scott Lamb and Lori J. Murray; granddaughters, Beth Norman, Christine Norman and Rachael Lamb; and grandson-in-law, Cage Zipperer. Martha had seven beloved great-grandchildren.

Later in life Martha found her best friend, Lynn Murray, who lovingly took care of Martha. They had a lot of fun together. Martha enjoyed her adventures with her sisters, Beryl and Dorothy. She loved to travel, especially her many trips to Savannah, Ga.

Martha always loved the visits from nephews and their wives.

Martha loved her pets and her beagle, Buddy, who would keep her on her toes.

There will be a short visiting time from 1-1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Hall Funeral Home, Boothbay. A private service will follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Cause, c/o Boothbay Animal Hospital, PO Box 178, Boothbay, ME 04537; Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011; or Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, 4 Oak St., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

