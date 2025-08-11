On July 30, 2025, Martha Ann Goodyear Mason passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, the very night she returned to her beloved Shipley Point in Christmas Cove. She was just two days shy of her 102nd birthday. Martha was looking forward to the enjoyment of family and friends for the month of August. Her birthday became a celebration of her life with her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. All rejoiced in her incredibly long life and her positive spirit. She was known for her lifelong demonstration of kindness and grace, along with her devotion to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her husband, and all who came to know her.

Martha was born on Aug. 1, 1923, to parents Dr. Henry Marks Goodyear and Hannah Taylor Shipley, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from College Preparatory School, now Seven Hills School, in Cincinnati. Martha showed her early leadership skills of practical, pragmatic, and gentle persuasion as senior class president. She then graduated from Finch College in New York City and went on to attend Parsons School of Design in NYC. While in NYC, she met Robert Childs Mason, a pilot with Eastern Airlines. His home was Gunston Hall, in Winthrop. They were married in Walpole at the Walpole Meeting House. She lived in Chatham Township, N.J., Greenwich, Conn., Hancock, N.H., Newburyport, Mass., and finally, Exeter, N.H. Martha enjoyed many friendships developed at these places that followed her throughout her life.

Her passions were art, music, and travel. As she navigated being a wife and a mother to four children, she managed to always continue her interests. She was an active artist as a painter in her early married life, played the piano almost all her life, and pursued travel any chance she could.

Martha traveled each year to Maine and her joy was her summers in South Bristol with her family at The Farm in Walpole, and later at Shipley Point in Christmas Cove. She missed only one summer there during her life with the COVID epidemic. Her family arrived and built on Shipley point in 1917, and today all of her children have returned with their families. The sixth generation of descendants is now enjoying the same space. She loved sharing the Shipley Point property and spending time there with family and friends. There were many evenings enjoying a cocktail with family and friends, and watching the sunset together. Her wish was to be in Maine, and have her spirit remain at Shipley Point.

Her next love was traveling with museum trips and art excursions. There was an annual 10-day trip each fall for 22 years, exploring a new and unique place in the world with her daughter. Her perspective of life was shaped in part by her travel and exposure to different cultures.

Martha was an active volunteer and supported the arts and her music interests. In the arts, she was president of the Greenwich Art Society, especially adept at hanging and judging juried shows and securing permanent quarters for the organization. She was on the advisory committee for the founding of Round Top Center for the Arts. With close friend Nancy Freeman, they shared a vision for the arts in Damariscotta. She was the president of Round Top Center for the Arts for many years. She approached her tasks with a practical and pragmatic sense, and encouraged new ideas, solutions, and enjoyed working as a team. She nurtured individuals whose interest was to create art and share the value of art in our lives. She hosted plein-air artists and local art groups to her homes in Walpole and Shipley Point. She was an avid supporter of Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Edgecomb and followed its formation, development, and success over the years.

She was a lover of music, seeking out classical concerts, opera, and new venues of music to enjoy. She was a longtime supporter of Salt Bay Chamberfest. She tried to attend all the concerts each summer during the two-week festival. She passed away days before the first summer concert that she sponsored.

She followed and supported the Damariscotta River Association and later the Coastal River Conservation Trust, as both of her South Bristol properties were on the Damariscotta River.

Martha was a member of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Connecticut. She was an active participant with the three historic houses in Old Wethersfield. She followed in the footsteps of her mother Hannah, who was a member in Ohio. She was a member of the Christmas Cove Improvement Association in Christmas Cove, where she enjoyed sailing and cruising on the LYRA, and motoring on the Ten-Eleven. She was a member of the Woman’s Republican Club of NYC and the College Club of Boston. Her hobbies included birding and nature – flora and wildlife. She loved fresh flowers.

She will be remembered for her kindness and the ability to listen and engage with each person. She had patience. She accommodated all with interest and without complaint. She was a wonderful role model and mentor to her family, her friends, and her nonprofit organizations. She was both funny and full of wit, and approached each day with a positive attitude. She had a serene and calm presence. She was a private person and occasionally shy. She was curious and loved to read. She was rarely without her New York Times ever near, avidly following the daily news and her pile of magazines.

Her husband, Robert Childs Mason, predeceased her in 2006. Both her sister, Jane Hall, of Greenwich, Conn, and her brother, Henry Marks Goodyear Jr., of Albany, Ga. and Christmas Cove, predeceased her.

She is survived by her four children: Shipley Childs Mason (Juliet Burley Mason), Ann Mason Sears (Herb Sears), George Taylor Mason (Susan Weiser), and Thomas Jordan Mason (Talbot Welles); nine grandchildren: Gala True (Morgan Miller), Hannah T. Sears, H. Mason Sears (Rachel Sears), Charlotte Poage (Lee Poage), Emily Sears Joy (Matt Joy), Zoe Mason, Aaron Mason and fiancé, Hannah Wolfe, Charlie Mason, and Sam Mason; as well as eight great-grandchildren: Maya, Max, Lucy, Alden, Maple, Tommy, Nova, and Henry.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the many wonderful, kind, and attentive caregivers in her life, both in Exeter, N.H. at the Riverwoods-Ridge complex and in South Bristol.

There will be a private graveside gathering at the Old Harrington Cemetery with the family on Sunday, Aug. 17. There will be a celebration of her life with family and close friends at Shipley Point at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Salt Bay Chamberfest, P.O. Box 1268, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

