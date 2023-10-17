Martha Hanna Masters, 79, of Round Pond, passed away at her home on the morning of Oct. 14, 2023, with her loving sons by her side. Born in Hartford, Conn. on Nov. 21, 1943, she was the daughter of Carroll and Norma (Osier) Hanna.

Martha grew up in Round Pond and attended local schools, graduating from Bristol High School in 1961. After graduating, she married and raised three sons, while working on her father’s lobster wharf and dabbling in real estate among other things.

In 1986 Martha and Richard Masters wed and spent more than 36 years enjoying Muscongus Sound, cruising the coast in the “Cycle Time,” travelling together, and spending their winters in Venice, Fla. She loved dancing, going out to dinner, lunch with her girlfriends, and had so many adventures with her good friend, Kathy Moses (including being founding members of the Round Pond Parade). More than anything though, she loved her time with family and her grandchildren.

Martha had a lifelong love of the ocean and the coast of Maine. She enjoyed skiff rides to Marsh Island and even lived on Louds Island for a short time as a child. She loved swimming, going for walks (especially if they ended at an ice cream stand), and in the wintertime sledding on “heart attack hill.”

Martha is survived by her three sons, Brett Westhaver, Thad Westhaver, and Kyle Westhaver and his wife, Ellen; two grandchildren, Talon and Dory Westhaver; siblings, Mollie Perley and her husband, Ken, Marshall Hanna and his wife, Kathy, and Beth Hanna; sister-in-law, Bambi Hanna; stepchildren, Steven Masters and his wife, Lisa, and their boys, and Marianne Masters; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Masters; as well as her brother, Chris Hanna.

A graveside service for Martha will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond, with a reception to follow at the Chamberlain House. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Helping Hands of Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

