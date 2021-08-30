Martha L. Brackett, 87, of Bristol, passed on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 with her husband by her side, at Sussman House Hospice in Rockport, after a long illness.

She was born in Dresden on Nov. 22, 1933 to Evelyn (Lemar) and Otis L. Carver. She was a graduate of Lincoln Academy, class of 1951.

Martha was known for her cooking skills. She worked at many restaurants in Maine and Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; her daughter, Lisa Brackett of Monaghan Island; grandchildren, Jessica Sieders of Bristol, Oliver Butler of Nobleboro, Caitlin Butler of Waldoboro, and Jack Walker of North Haven; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Ron Carver of Safford, Ariz. and Ted Carver of Eddington; sisters, Mary Herter of Ellinwood, Kan., Doreen Twist of Bristol, Pa., and Donna Chamberland of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews.

Martha was predeceased by her daughter, Candace Butler; and her son, Peter Brackett; as well as her siblings, Bruce Carver, Otis Carver Jr., Gladys Dorr, Pearl McInerney, and Melody Wilhelm.

Private services were held. Interment is at New Harbor Cemetery.

