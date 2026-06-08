With love we remember Martin David Bjerrum who passed away at the Maine Veterans’ Home on June 5, 2026 at age 82. Marty was born on Oct. 3, 1943 at Widen Hospital in Everett, Mass. to Soren Martin Bjerrum and Harriet Louise Hanley Bjerrum. The oldest of two children, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bjerrum.

Marty is survived by his daughter, Marcia DeGeer, her husband Derek DeGeer, and his beloved granddaughter, Frances DeGeer. He is also survived by his sons, Andrew Bjerrum, and Joshua Bjerrum and partner, Kristen Warsky.

Marty leaves behind his longtime partner, Julie de Anguera; and Julie’s daughter, Courtney Blasius, who held a cherished place in his life.

After graduating from high school, Marty joined the Navy and served as an electronics technician E-3 and was honorably discharged. After leaving the Navy he married Ellen O’Connor and in 1973 the family moved to Waldoboro. They were part of the back to the land movement, building their own home and joining a community of like-minded people. Marty was a loyal and dedicated family man and friend.

Marty created a painting and wallpapering business that served many customers and gave summer employment to his children. In his retirement, Marty dabbled in selling antiques and collectables, he loved to putter, and go fishing.

There wasn’t a dog that Marty didn’t love or win over at first sight. His own dogs, Thor, Dorcas, Jamme, Libby, Tsuni I, Tsuni II, and Henry, all adored him.

The family thanks the entire VA medical system, especially the White River Junction Medical Center, the Littleton Clinic, Togus, and Maine Veterans’ Home for their kindness and expertise with Marty’s care.

The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate his life at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543 or Midcoast Humane, 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556, for the care of the dogs.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall’s Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story about Marty, please visit Marty’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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