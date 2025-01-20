Martin E. Moore III, of Southport, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2025, at the age of 82. Born on May 13, 1942 in Queens, N.Y., Martin was the son of Julia Fajan Ritter and Martin E. Moore II.

Formerly of Copake, N.Y., Martin and his wife, Carolyn, purchased land and built their dream home at Newagen colony on Southport in 1989 and have resided there for the past 35 years where they enjoyed their community, family, and friends.

Martin was a gifted architect and designer, creating many custom designed houses and prestige projects on the east coast and in the Midwest. Martin’s specialty was personally connecting with his clients to understand their ideas and concepts. He worked closely with his clients to refine each design with his artistic talents to create individual homes and facilities that truly reflected each person’s vision. Martin drew all of his designs and plans by hand keeping alive the tradition of high architectural craft. Together with his wife, Carolyn, they ran their business of Coastal Designers and Consultants Inc. for 40 years, making close friendships and lasting relationships with their clients.

Martin had a lifelong love of the ocean. He and his wife Carolyn spent many hours on their boat, Termo, exploring the coastal area with family and friends and enjoying local events such as the Tall Ships on Windjammer Days, Maine Lobster Boat Races, July Fourth festivities, as well as admiring other boats and vessels that were visiting the area.

Martin was an avid hunter and target shooting enthusiast. He shared this passion with his son, Martin E. Moore IV. Together they spent many years at the gun range, hunting deer in the northeast, and ultimately traveled to Africa for a lifelong dream of a hunting safari.

Martin had a deep love and respect for nature, which he shared with his daughter, Terri L. Moore. They enjoyed talking about design, making art together as well as exploring hiking and walking paths.

Martin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Moore; his daughter, Terri L. Moore; and his son, Martin E. Moore IV. Martin also leaves behind an extended family of close friends and relatives.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In the lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 280, Boothbay, ME 04537.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Moore family, visit Martin’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

