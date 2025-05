A graveside service will be held for Martin L. Osier, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2025, on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on the Medomak Road in Bremen.

For a full obituary, visit Marty’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

