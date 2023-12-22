Martin L. Steucek IV, 81, of Alna, died peacefully at his home with his beloved wife by his side on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

He was born in New Haven, Conn. on Jan. 22, 1942, the son of Martin L. Steucek III and Gladys V. (Linsley) and grew up in Hamden, Conn.

After graduating from Hamden High, Marty went on to study photography at Paier Art School while working as a photographer for several studios. Marty enrolled in Quinnipiac University to study business and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree before marrying his high school sweetheart, Pattie. Before he could settle into married life, Marty was called for military duty serving four years in the Navy onboard a destroyer during the Vietnam War.

Marty was very proud of his service to the country and his time navigating the ship as a Quartermaster. After his service, he worked several jobs before becoming the production manager at a marine supply company; keeping him close to one of his favorite hobbies, sailing. Prior to retiring to Maine, Marty was self-employed as a handyman, highlighting his mechanical knowledge and troubleshooting skills.

Dad loved to connect with people, especially other veterans. He loved to share stories, tell jokes, and hand out P-38 can openers. He will be remembered for his love of his golden retrievers and baseball, especially attending Portland Sea Dogs games with family. Even into his late seventies and early eighties he was determined to do things his way, working on numerous house projects and his wood piles to heat his home. He will be greatly missed by his family, but his memory will live on in their work ethic, grit, and love for each other.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Togus VA Medical Center for his care.

He was predeceased by his parents; his stepmother, Ruth; and his stepsister, Jean.

Martin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pattie; his son, Martin V and his wife, Kendra; his daughter, Kristin and her husband, John; and three grandchildren, Martin VI, Tyler, and Katie. He is also survived by his sister, Sue; his twin brother, Guy; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later in the spring of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (or T2T.org) or the Alna Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 267, Alna, ME 04535

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, ME 04345. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

