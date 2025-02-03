Martin Lewis Osier, 62, of Bremen, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2025. He was born on June 17, 1962, to parents David L. Osier and the late Norma Osier, of Bremen. Martin grew up in Bremen, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1980.

During high school, he attended two years of vocational training learning automotive. Marty loved cars. He was known for driving his 1969 Red Cougar, sometimes really fast. He attended Central Maine Technical College and received an associate degree in automotive technology. After graduation, Marty worked as an automotive mechanic for Strong Chevrolet. He then moved to Lenox, Mass. and worked as a mechanic while attending seminary school and was married for a short time until he was diagnosed with an illness that forced him to move home and live with his parents.

Despite his condition, Marty enjoyed helping his parents, gardening, mowing the lawn, woodcutting, and taking care of the animals, especially his chickens and dog, Effie. He was often seen walking up and down the Medomak Road with his walking stick and taking rides in his Blue Camry to town to get a coffee.

Marty had a gentle spirit and a kind soul and will be greatly missed by all his family who believe that he is now at peace with his mother, Norma.

He is survived by his father, David L. Osier, of Bremen; brother, David J. and Toni Osier, of Bremen; sister, Melanee Osier-Gilbert and husband, John Gilbert, of Bremen; brother, Donald Osier and his partner, Marcia McAllister, of Jay; his auntie, Marie Bird, of Warren; his auntie, Alice Depatsy, of Waldoboro; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on the Medomak Road in Bremen will be held on Sat., May 17, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Osier family, visit Marty’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

